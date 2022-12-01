Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.04 Billion

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. Smart Block Chain City has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $48,108.44 worth of Smart Block Chain City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smart Block Chain City token can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00002021 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Smart Block Chain City has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,100.55 or 0.06441456 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.99 or 0.00503823 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,230.50 or 0.30644888 BTC.

Smart Block Chain City Profile

Smart Block Chain City was first traded on February 28th, 2022. Smart Block Chain City’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Smart Block Chain City is sbcc.world. Smart Block Chain City’s official message board is medium.com/@sbccblokchain. Smart Block Chain City’s official Twitter account is @sbcc_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Smart Block Chain City

According to CryptoCompare, “SBCC is a blockchain infrastructure development project that is the foundation of smart cities.”

According to CryptoCompare, "SBCC is a blockchain infrastructure development project that is the foundation of smart cities."

