Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) Short Interest Down 46.8% in November

Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 574,500 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the October 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Smart for Life

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Smart for Life stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.12% of Smart for Life as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Smart for Life alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Dawson James began coverage on shares of Smart for Life in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Smart for Life Stock Down 2.9 %

Smart for Life Company Profile

NASDAQ SMFL traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,592. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48. Smart for Life has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.49.

(Get Rating)

Smart for Life, Inc acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements; dietary supplements; nutritional supplements for athletes and active lifestyle consumers comprising powders, tablets, and soft gels; and various nutritional supplements.

Read More

