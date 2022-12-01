Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Short Interest Update

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 671,100 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the October 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 191,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Smart Sand Stock Performance

Smart Sand stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.87. 448,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,104. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.16. Smart Sand has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $71.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.30 million. Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 7.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Smart Sand will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Smart Sand

SND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Smart Sand from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Smart Sand from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Sand in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 1,265,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $2,416,411.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,982,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,337,090.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smart Sand

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the first quarter valued at about $1,032,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 7,876 shares during the period. 37.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution.

