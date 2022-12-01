Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Downgraded to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

SNN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,550 ($18.54) to GBX 1,530 ($18.30) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,362.67.

Smith & Nephew Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $26.52 on Monday. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $36.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Smith & Nephew

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 92.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 46.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 44.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

