Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:SLACU) Trading Down 0%

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:SLACU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.