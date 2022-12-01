Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.75

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €22.75 ($23.45) and traded as high as €24.43 ($25.18). Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at €24.01 ($24.75), with a volume of 2,414,302 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLE. Barclays set a €40.00 ($41.24) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($36.08) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €22.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €22.76.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

