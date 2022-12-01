Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Short Interest Up 37.1% in November

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the October 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56.0 days.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SWDAF remained flat at $25.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 17 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,246. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.31. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from €22.50 ($23.20) to €23.50 ($24.23) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

