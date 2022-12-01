SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $298.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.22. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $190.15 and a one year high of $375.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.19.

SEDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.92.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total transaction of $1,538,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 162,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,931,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total value of $1,538,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 162,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,931,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total transaction of $986,494.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,997 shares of company stock worth $5,326,213 in the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

