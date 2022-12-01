Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Short Interest Update

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, an increase of 69.1% from the October 31st total of 65,300 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solid Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLDB has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink cut Solid Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Solid Biosciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Solid Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,352. Solid Biosciences has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $30.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average of $9.35. The company has a market capitalization of $50.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.59) by ($0.12). Solid Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 51.17% and a negative net margin of 588.52%. Equities analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will post -11.63 EPS for the current year.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy.

