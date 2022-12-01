Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Short Interest Update

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 547.6% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Sompo Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SMPNY traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.29. 3,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,258. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.31. Sompo has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Sompo Company Profile

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care and Healthcare Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

