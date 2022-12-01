Sondrel (LON:SND) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $128.50

Sondrel (Holdings) plc (LON:SND – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 128.50 ($1.54) and traded as low as GBX 59.25 ($0.71). Sondrel shares last traded at GBX 59.36 ($0.71), with a volume of 179,719 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of £52.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 99.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 128.01.

Sondrel (Holdings) plc provides turnkey services for complex integrated circuit designs. It offers system on chip designs for the automotive, AI at the edge, 8K video, smart homes/smart cities, consumer devices, and wearables markets. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

