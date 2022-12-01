SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the October 31st total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 344,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 8,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $29,014.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,222,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,942.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,310 shares of company stock worth $194,182.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOUN. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at about $541,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth about $512,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SoundHound AI Stock Down 2.3 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SOUN. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on SoundHound AI to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:SOUN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.25. 309,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,401. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average of $3.44. SoundHound AI has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SoundHound AI will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Rating)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.