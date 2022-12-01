Sourceless Price Up 1.5% Over Last Week (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 30th. Sourceless has a market cap of $172.41 million and $68.68 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sourceless has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (STR) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00799023 USD and is up 1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $338.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

