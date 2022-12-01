South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
South Star Battery Metals Trading Down 6.6 %
South Star Battery Metals stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,431. South Star Battery Metals has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31.
South Star Battery Metals Company Profile
