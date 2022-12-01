SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Upgraded to Buy at Northcoast Research

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SPTN. StockNews.com downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SpartanNash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.
SpartanNash Stock Performance
SPTN stock opened at $32.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average is $31.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.75. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $23.74 and a twelve month high of $37.75.
SpartanNash Company Profile
SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.
