Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Receives $44.64 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.64.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,776,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 565.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 12,269 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 139,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,306,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $513,000. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $53.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.73.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 89.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

