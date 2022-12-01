SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 187.5% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 61 to SEK 63 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 60 to SEK 58 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

SSAAY stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SSAB AB has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.49.

SSAB AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SSAAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 28.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SSAB AB will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

