SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 187.5% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 61 to SEK 63 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 60 to SEK 58 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.
SSAB AB (publ) Trading Up 3.8 %
SSAAY stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SSAB AB has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.49.
About SSAB AB (publ)
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.
Further Reading
