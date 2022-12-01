Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Short Interest Down 19.5% in November

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,820,000 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the October 31st total of 7,230,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWK. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 280.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 2.5 %

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $118.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

NYSE:SWK opened at $81.72 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $196.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.90.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

