Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP) Major Shareholder Acquires $11,377.26 in Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 14,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.81 per share, for a total transaction of $11,377.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,837,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,298.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Star Equity Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:STRRP opened at $9.53 on Thursday. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.71.

Star Equity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

