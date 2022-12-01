Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Short Interest Down 29.8% in November

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWDGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,960,000 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the October 31st total of 8,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

STWD traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $21.41. 2,624,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,945. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.49. Starwood Property Trust has a twelve month low of $17.69 and a twelve month high of $25.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 73.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on STWD. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starwood Property Trust

In other Starwood Property Trust news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 18,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $383,252.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,726 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 51,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 38,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

Further Reading

