Status (SNT) Market Capitalization Achieves $79.97 Million

Status (SNT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0230 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $79.97 million and $4.22 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,931.57 or 0.99999064 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00010753 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005846 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036293 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00040505 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005835 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021525 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00246187 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02317768 USD and is up 1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $4,176,234.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

