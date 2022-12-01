Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Univar Solutions Call Options (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 4,442 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,602% compared to the average volume of 261 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Univar Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $33.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.51. Univar Solutions has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $1,645,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,263,395.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $1,645,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,263,395.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $390,409.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at $387,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,654 shares of company stock valued at $3,636,409 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Univar Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 129.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 191.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 51.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Univar Solutions during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Univar Solutions during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

About Univar Solutions

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.