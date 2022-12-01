StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Performance

OMEX stock opened at $3.15 on Monday. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $7.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17.

Institutional Trading of Odyssey Marine Exploration

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter. 45.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. It also offers resource assessment, project planning, research, and project management services.

