StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBKGet Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Republic First Bancorp to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Republic First Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

Republic First Bancorp stock opened at $2.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38. Republic First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $162.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $1,364,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

