StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Republic First Bancorp to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Republic First Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

Republic First Bancorp stock opened at $2.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38. Republic First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $162.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $1,364,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

