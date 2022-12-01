StockNews.com Downgrades International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) to Sell

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.69.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 3.3 %

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $105.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.93. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $83.14 and a fifty-two week high of $151.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.03.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

About International Flavors & Fragrances

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.4% during the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth about $262,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth about $2,124,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 301,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,589,000 after buying an additional 15,749 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.