StockNews.com Downgrades International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) to Sell

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.69.
International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $105.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.93. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $83.14 and a fifty-two week high of $151.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.03.
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.
