StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Conformis from $1.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Conformis from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Conformis Stock Performance

NASDAQ CFMS opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45. Conformis has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $23.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conformis

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative net margin of 104.46% and a negative return on equity of 78.14%. The business had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Conformis will post -8.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Conformis by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conformis by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,763,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 188,200 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Conformis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

