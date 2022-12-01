StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GBLI opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.94 million, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.35. Global Indemnity Group has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $27.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Indemnity Group

In other Global Indemnity Group news, Director Gary Charles Tolman purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $132,136.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,249 shares of company stock worth $77,381. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global Indemnity Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the first quarter worth about $533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the first quarter valued at about $15,427,000. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

