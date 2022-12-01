StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Global Indemnity Group Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ GBLI opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.94 million, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.35. Global Indemnity Group has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $27.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.75.
Insider Buying and Selling at Global Indemnity Group
In other Global Indemnity Group news, Director Gary Charles Tolman purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $132,136.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,249 shares of company stock worth $77,381. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Global Indemnity Group
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Indemnity Group (GBLI)
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.