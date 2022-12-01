StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Rubicon Technology from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBCN opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Rubicon Technology has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $17.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RBCN Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.87% of Rubicon Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

