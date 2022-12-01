StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Rubicon Technology from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.
Rubicon Technology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RBCN opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Rubicon Technology has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $17.74.
Institutional Trading of Rubicon Technology
Rubicon Technology Company Profile
Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.
Further Reading
