StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of LGL stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.55. The LGL Group has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $15.15.

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The LGL Group had a negative net margin of 64.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $8.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that The LGL Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

