Strive U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:DRLL) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Strive U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:DRLL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.89 and last traded at $30.73. Approximately 65,263 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 365,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.32.

Strive U.S. Energy ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.03.

Institutional Trading of Strive U.S. Energy ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Strive U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $979,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Strive U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $338,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Strive U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strive U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strive U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000.

