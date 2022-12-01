Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) is Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,270,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Sun Communities makes up 1.8% of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $202,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SUI traded down $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $145.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,616. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $117.63 and a one year high of $211.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.03.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SUI shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.86.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

