Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Now Covered by Janney Montgomery Scott

Stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research cut Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

Sunnova Energy International Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $22.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average of $21.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $38.56.

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $149.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.49 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 410.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,731,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,199 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 8,193.0% during the first quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,108 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 139.7% during the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,741,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,770 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth $25,390,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 24.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,999,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,291,000 after acquiring an additional 973,966 shares during the period.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

