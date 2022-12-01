SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Short Interest Up 24.0% in November

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,790,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the October 31st total of 4,670,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on STKL. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of SunOpta to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of SunOpta to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
Insider Buying and Selling at SunOpta
In other SunOpta news, insider David Largey sold 5,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,921.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $101,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,501. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Largey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,921.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $201,700. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunOpta
SunOpta Stock Performance
NASDAQ STKL traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $9.18. 41,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,525. SunOpta has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $11.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -93.50 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
About SunOpta
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunOpta (STKL)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.