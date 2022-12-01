SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Short Interest Up 24.0% in November

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,790,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the October 31st total of 4,670,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STKL. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of SunOpta to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of SunOpta to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SunOpta

In other SunOpta news, insider David Largey sold 5,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,921.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $101,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,501. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Largey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,921.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $201,700. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunOpta

SunOpta Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STKL. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta in the second quarter valued at $14,936,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 5,847.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,365,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,298 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 106.9% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,483,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 3,256.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,240,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta in the third quarter valued at $8,286,000. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ STKL traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $9.18. 41,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,525. SunOpta has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $11.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -93.50 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

About SunOpta

(Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.