Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Equities researchers at Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sunrun from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.39.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $32.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 112.35 and a beta of 2.10. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $48.50.

Insider Activity

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.97. The company had revenue of $631.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.20 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 3.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $2,822,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,458,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,868,905.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 6,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $211,514.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,578,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,078,471.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $2,822,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,458,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,868,905.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,327 shares of company stock valued at $7,313,106. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sunrun in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 64.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 92.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.