Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Major Shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein Acquires 23,024 Shares of Stock

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 23,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $18,188.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,815,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,020.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Superior Drilling Products Trading Up 1.1 %

Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 0.13. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Superior Drilling Products stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) by 120.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,328 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.60% of Superior Drilling Products worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

Featured Articles

