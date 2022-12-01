Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.37

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 46.37 ($0.55) and traded as low as GBX 40.71 ($0.49). Surface Transforms shares last traded at GBX 42 ($0.50), with a volume of 153,911 shares changing hands.

Surface Transforms Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.74. The firm has a market cap of £99.85 million and a PE ratio of -20.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 42.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 46.35.

About Surface Transforms

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake discs for automotive and aircraft applications.

