SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Maxim Group

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Maxim Group from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 127.62% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SurgePays to $8.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

SurgePays Trading Up 3.7 %

SurgePays stock opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.73 million and a P/E ratio of -5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. SurgePays has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $7.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SurgePays

SurgePays Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SURG. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of SurgePays in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of SurgePays during the first quarter worth $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SurgePays in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SurgePays in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SurgePays during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. 7.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SurgePays, Inc, a financial technology and telecommunications company, provides services to the underbanked community in the United States. Its blockchain platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company offers voice and SMS text messaging services to subsidized and direct retail prepaid customers, as well as to low-income consumers.

