Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Holdings Lifted by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Suzano were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUZ. AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Suzano during the second quarter valued at $30,453,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Suzano by 241.0% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,233,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,130,000 after buying an additional 2,991,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Suzano by 24.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,025,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,162,000 after buying an additional 597,447 shares in the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Suzano during the first quarter valued at $5,810,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Suzano by 603.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 497,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 426,962 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Suzano from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Suzano from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Shares of NYSE SUZ opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Suzano S.A. has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $12.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

