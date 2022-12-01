Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the October 31st total of 155,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Swire Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWRAY traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.86. 43,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,730. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Swire Pacific has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.61.

Swire Pacific Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.1291 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th.

Swire Pacific Company Profile

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

Featured Stories

