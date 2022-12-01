Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Short Interest Update

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SZLMY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Swiss Life from CHF 552 to CHF 545 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Swiss Life from CHF 650 to CHF 624 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Swiss Life Stock Down 1.0 %

Swiss Life stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.31. 584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,727. Swiss Life has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $34.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.37.

About Swiss Life

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

