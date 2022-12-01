Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) PT Raised to $400.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Atlantic Securities from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Atlantic Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.42.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Performance

Synopsys stock opened at $339.54 on Thursday. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $305.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.65. The stock has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.52, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 119.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,292,000 after buying an additional 511,708 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,510,386,000 after purchasing an additional 417,496 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 48.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,081,000 after buying an additional 353,668 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Synopsys by 43.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 983,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,922,000 after buying an additional 300,365 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,352,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,783,090,000 after purchasing an additional 281,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.