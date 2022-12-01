Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.28-10.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.775-5.825 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.65 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.28-$10.35 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $408.25.

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $15.88 on Wednesday, reaching $339.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,530,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,654. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17. The stock has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.52, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $305.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.65.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

