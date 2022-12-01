Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Up 3.0 %

SYPR stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $49.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $3.56.

Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sypris Solutions by 166.7% in the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the first quarter worth about $4,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

