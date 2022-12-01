Syscoin Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a total market cap of $79.67 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000691 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,166.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.62 or 0.00649993 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00247303 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00055624 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 671,405,030 coins. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

