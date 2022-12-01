Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a growth of 182.8% from the October 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sysmex Trading Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS SSMXY traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.54. The company had a trading volume of 43,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,052. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Sysmex has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $69.41. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average is $30.10.

Get Sysmex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Sysmex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th.

Sysmex Company Profile

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sysmex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysmex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.