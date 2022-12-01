Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2022

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXYGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a growth of 182.8% from the October 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sysmex Trading Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS SSMXY traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.54. The company had a trading volume of 43,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,052. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Sysmex has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $69.41. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average is $30.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Sysmex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th.

Sysmex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sysmex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysmex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.