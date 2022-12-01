Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Tabcorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TACBY remained flat at $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 13 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94. Tabcorp has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $15.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tabcorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Tabcorp Company Profile

Tabcorp Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment services. It operates through the following segments: Wagering and Media, Lotteries and Keno, and Gaming Services. The Wagering and Media segment comprises of totalisator and fixed odds betting and retail wagering networks, and global racing media business.

