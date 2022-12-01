Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Tabcorp Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TACBY remained flat at $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 13 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94. Tabcorp has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $15.22.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tabcorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.
Tabcorp Company Profile
Tabcorp Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment services. It operates through the following segments: Wagering and Media, Lotteries and Keno, and Gaming Services. The Wagering and Media segment comprises of totalisator and fixed odds betting and retail wagering networks, and global racing media business.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tabcorp (TACBY)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for Tabcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.