Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 745,900 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the October 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Tactile Systems Technology Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of TCMD traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.80. The company had a trading volume of 14,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,581. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $177.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $65.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.20 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Tactile Systems Technology

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Tactile Systems Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 426.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 973,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 788,667 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the third quarter worth about $3,390,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the second quarter worth about $2,978,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth about $6,447,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 1,766.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 263,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

