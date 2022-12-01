Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Update

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the October 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taitron Components stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.65% of Taitron Components worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Taitron Components stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.59. 12,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,924. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average of $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.08. Taitron Components has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $4.32.

Taitron Components Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Taitron Components’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taitron Components in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

