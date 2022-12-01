Tarku Resources (CVE:TKU) Trading Down 12.5%

Shares of Tarku Resources Ltd. (CVE:TKU – Get Rating) fell 12.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04. 938,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 602% from the average session volume of 133,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Tarku Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.59 million and a P/E ratio of -1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05.

About Tarku Resources

(Get Rating)

Tarku Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resources in Quebec and Arizona. The company explores for gold, lead, zinc, silver, copper, manganese, nickel, and platinum group element deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Apollo project covering 96 claims with an area of 5,273 hectares; Admiral project comprising 78 claims with an area of 4,334 hectares; and Atlas project consisting of 74 claims with an area of 4,111 hectares located in Quebec.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tarku Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarku Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.