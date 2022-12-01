Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in November

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tate & Lyle Stock Performance

Shares of TATYY stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $35.27. 1,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,484. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.34. Tate & Lyle has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $48.93.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Tate & Lyle Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.2172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TATYY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tate & Lyle from GBX 980 ($11.72) to GBX 850 ($10.17) in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th.

(Get Rating)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.